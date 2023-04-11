Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 6.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vistra worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,480,000 after buying an additional 171,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,566,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE VST traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 839,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.