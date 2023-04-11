Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $8.63 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $124,026.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00314346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00069837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00532859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00429401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,507,397 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

