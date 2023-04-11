Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $576,928.47 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,588.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Verint Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 526,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
