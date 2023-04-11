Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $576,928.47 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,588.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 526,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after acquiring an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.