Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,048,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,987,000. Salesforce accounts for about 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.97. 1,148,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $201.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

