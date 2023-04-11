Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 47,865 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $197,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.17. 303,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.91.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Hovering Around $100, Generac Is a Powerful Long-Term Opportunity
- Albertsons Companies Can’t Be Any More Attractive Than It Is
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.