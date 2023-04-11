Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 47,865 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $197,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.17. 303,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.91.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

