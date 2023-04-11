Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.18. The firm has a market cap of $279.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

