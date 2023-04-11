Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.42. 2,355,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,920,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
About Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
