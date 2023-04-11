Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.42. 2,355,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,920,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

About Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.