Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,434,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 676,289 shares.The stock last traded at $376.84 and had previously closed at $379.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

