Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.26. The company had a trading volume of 346,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,718. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

