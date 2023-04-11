Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.11

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $56.26 million and $6.78 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

