Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.42 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $26.42 million and $766,413.57 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

