Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other research firms have also commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.
Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 282,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.59.
In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
