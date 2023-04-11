Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 282,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.59.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

