Unity Bancorp (UNTY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 13,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $363,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,247.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $47,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $387,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,907 shares of company stock valued at $928,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 306.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

