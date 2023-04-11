United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $150.20

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.20, but opened at $155.53. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $155.53, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $871.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.52.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

