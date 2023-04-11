United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $430.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $364.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

