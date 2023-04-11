United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.