Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
