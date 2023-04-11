Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.10. The stock had a trading volume of 623,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,492. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day moving average is $203.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.