UBS Group Downgrades Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Mazda Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

