Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEFA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,625 shares. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

