Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,580 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 9.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $105.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

