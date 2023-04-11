Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 408,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,109. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

