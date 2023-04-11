TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $1.51 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,139,802,000 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

