Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on April 28th

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.78.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Stock Performance
Shares of TYBT opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52.
About Trinity Bank, N.A.
