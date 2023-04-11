Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 14,681 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,309,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,304. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $437.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 150.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

