Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 443,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.73.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

