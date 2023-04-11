Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $9.51 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 8.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.40. 31,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.