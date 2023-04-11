TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

TSE:X traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$136.62. 78,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.23. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$123.03 and a 52-week high of C$142.92.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

