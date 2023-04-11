Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 246 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $9.39 on Tuesday, reaching $2,581.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,882. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,677.18. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,509.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,161.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.