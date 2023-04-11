Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $215.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,103,227. The company has a market capitalization of $558.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

