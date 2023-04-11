Threadgill Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 563,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

