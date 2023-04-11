Threadgill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,549 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $376.49. 477,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
