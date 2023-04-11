Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,830 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

