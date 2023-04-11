Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,830 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

