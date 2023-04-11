The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. 647,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,423. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

