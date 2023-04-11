The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 515,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,894. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

