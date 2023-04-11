The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.09. 456,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,906. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

