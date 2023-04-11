TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFFP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 150,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares in the company, valued at $188,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 41,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,182. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

