Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.16.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.