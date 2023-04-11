Tevis Investment Management Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tevis Investment Management reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 711,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

