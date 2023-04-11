Tevis Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. 1,138,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.