Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $250,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 80,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 312,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.