Terril Brothers Inc. Buys 743 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

KO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528,909. The company has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

