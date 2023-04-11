Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Terra has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $337.75 million and approximately $56.40 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00004466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004475 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 250,830,899 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

