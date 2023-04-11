Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

THQ stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $913,000.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.