Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.43

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.43 and last traded at C$63.97, with a volume of 343209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.3763875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total transaction of C$3,279,847.62. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.