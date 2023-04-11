Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

