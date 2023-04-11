Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,615. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.05.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock valued at $96,911,643. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

