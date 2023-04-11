Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $30.25 million and $1.63 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

