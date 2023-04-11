StockNews.com Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.89.
Henry Schein Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein
In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
