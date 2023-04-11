StockNews.com Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

