StockNews.com Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE OC opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $47,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

