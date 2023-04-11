StockNews.com Lowers Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE OC opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $47,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.