StockNews.com Downgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,334,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

